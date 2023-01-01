https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721795Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoldiers silhouette border background, American flag image1800 DOE photo by Ed Westcott Boy Scouts Oak Ridge Tennessee 6-26-1946. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePremiumID : 11721795View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 61.04 MBSoldiers silhouette border background, American flag imageMore