https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723928Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese ship, vintage painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11723928View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 222.56 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chinese ship, vintage painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More