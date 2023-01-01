https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSarus crane flying, vintage animal by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11723934View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1000 px | 300 dpi | 10.04 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Sarus crane flying, vintage animal by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More