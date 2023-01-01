https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726114Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas winter notepaper backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11726114View personal and business license JPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChristmas winter notepaper backgroundMore