https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726668Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Ancient Japanese sculpture in gold, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11726668View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2313 x 3238 pxCompatible with :PNG Ancient Japanese sculpture in gold, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More