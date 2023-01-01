https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726679Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAncient Japanese men sculpture in gold. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11726679View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2732 x 4098 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2732 x 4098 px | 300 dpi | 64.09 MBAncient Japanese men sculpture in gold. Remixed by rawpixel.More