https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Baseball player woodcut sport vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11727604View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2250 x 4000 pxSVG | 11.39 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :PNG Baseball player woodcut sport vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More