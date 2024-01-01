https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728193Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Algebra book silhouette sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11728193View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 540 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 675 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1800 pxSVG | 15.19 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :PNG Algebra book silhouette sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More