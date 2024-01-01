https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728581Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG New York state U.S. landmark illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11728581View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 540 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 675 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1800 pxSVG | 34.16 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :PNG New York state U.S. landmark illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More