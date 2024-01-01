https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728679Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Green vintage frame illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11728679View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 835 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1044 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2783 x 4000 pxSVG | 71.02 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :PNG Green vintage frame illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More