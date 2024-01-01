https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728681Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Woman body art silhouette sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11728681View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 500 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 625 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1667 x 4000 pxSVG | 5.45 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :PNG Woman body art silhouette sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More