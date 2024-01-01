https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729378Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Passion of Jesus vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11729378View CC0 LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1000 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1250 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3334 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Passion of Jesus vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More