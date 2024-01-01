https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735025Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBaby monkey and mother, vintage Japanese animal painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11735025View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2690 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4291 x 5583 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4291 x 5583 px | 300 dpi | 137.11 MBFree DownloadBaby monkey and mother, vintage Japanese animal painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More