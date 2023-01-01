https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown Japanese butterflies mobile wallpaper, traditional fan pattern. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11736479View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 686 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2857 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2857 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 81.77 MBFree DownloadBrown Japanese butterflies mobile wallpaper, traditional fan pattern. Remixed by rawpixel.More