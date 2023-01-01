https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737122Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold Japanese man sculpture, by G.A. Audsley-Japanese. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11737122View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2077 x 2596 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2077 x 2596 px | 300 dpi | 30.89 MBGold Japanese man sculpture, by G.A. Audsley-Japanese. Remixed by rawpixel.More