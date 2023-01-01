https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737173Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Gold Japanese man sculpture, by G.A. Audsley-Japanese, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11737173View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2115 x 2644 pxCompatible with :PNG Gold Japanese man sculpture, by G.A. Audsley-Japanese, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More