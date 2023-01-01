https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740997Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Ancient Japanese flag, vintage symbol illustration., transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11740997View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3428 x 4800 pxCompatible with :PNG Ancient Japanese flag, vintage symbol illustration., transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More