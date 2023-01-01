https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742253Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird, vintage animal painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11742253View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 15.05 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bird, vintage animal painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More