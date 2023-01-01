https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742471Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAncient Japanese flag, vintage symbol illustration.. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11742471View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2475 x 4400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2475 x 4400 px | 300 dpi | 62.34 MBAncient Japanese flag, vintage symbol illustration.. Remixed by rawpixel.More