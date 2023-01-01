https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743492Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOriental cloud badge, vintage Japanese illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11743492View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 70.13 MBOriental cloud badge, vintage Japanese illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More