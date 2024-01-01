https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756242Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite and gold vintage phone, psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11756242View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3885 x 2620 px | 300 dpi | 83.75 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2360 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3885 x 2620 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :White and gold vintage phone, psdMore