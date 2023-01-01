https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756654Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrane fan pattern background, traditional Japanese design. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 11756654View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 848 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2474 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2908 x 4114 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2908 x 4114 px | 300 dpi | 68.49 MBFree DownloadCrane fan pattern background, traditional Japanese design. Remixed by rawpixel.More