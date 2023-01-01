Crane fan pattern background, traditional Japanese design. Remixed by rawpixel. More Free Royalty Free Photo ID : 11756657 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 849 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2475 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4114 x 2909 px | 300 dpi TIFF 4114 x 2909 px | 300 dpi | 68.51 MB