https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757453Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTraditional Japanese flower background. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 11757453View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 102.2 MBFree DownloadTraditional Japanese flower background. Remixed by rawpixel.More