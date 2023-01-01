rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758025
Abstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Abstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
11758025

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Abstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More