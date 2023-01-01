https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese illustration. From our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan.. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 11758030View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.59 MBJapanese illustration. From our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan.. Remixed by rawpixel.More