Japanese illustration. From our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 11758035 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 147.58 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi