https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758066Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextClaude Monet's famous artworks framed on a wall. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 11758066View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4954 x 3302 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4954 x 3302 px | 300 dpi | 93.63 MBFree DownloadClaude Monet's famous artworks framed on a wall. Remixed by rawpixel.More