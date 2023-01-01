https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759778Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLittle graduate girl background, education borderMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 11759778View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7443 x 4254 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7443 x 4254 px | 300 dpi | 181.22 MBLittle graduate girl background, education borderMore