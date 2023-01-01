rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760281
Realistic stapler png mockup, office stationery, transparent design
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Realistic stapler png mockup, office stationery, transparent design

View public domain image source here

More
Free
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
11760281

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Realistic stapler png mockup, office stationery, transparent design

More