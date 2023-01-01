https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRealistic stapler png mockup, office stationery, transparent designView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11760281View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 px Best Quality PNG 4892 x 3262 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Realistic stapler png mockup, office stationery, transparent designMore