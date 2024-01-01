https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760704Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Illustration of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) by John Tenniel collage element, transparent backgroundOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11760704View LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 916 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1146 pxBest Quality PNG 2209 x 1687 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png Illustration of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) by John Tenniel collage element, transparent backgroundMore