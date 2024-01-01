https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng A usually rigid supportive or protective structure or framework of human collage element, transparent backgroundOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11760719View LicensePNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2065 x 3671 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png A usually rigid supportive or protective structure or framework of human collage element, transparent backgroundMore