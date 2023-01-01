https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761081Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Rooster chicken, vintage animal by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11761081View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 4800 x 3428 pxCompatible with :PNG Rooster chicken, vintage animal by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More