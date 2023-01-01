https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761885Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack leaf, Japanese botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11761885View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3336 x 3336 px | 300 dpi | 68.86 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3336 x 3336 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Black leaf, Japanese botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More