https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763893Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnd there he saw the last of the gairfowl (1916) by Jessie Willcox SmithOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11763893View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 896 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2612 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3682 x 4934 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3682 x 4934 px | 300 dpi | 52 MBFree DownloadAnd there he saw the last of the gairfowl (1916) by Jessie Willcox SmithMore