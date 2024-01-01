rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763912
In diplomatic circles. Mr. Tagg is fascinated by Washington society and decides to go into politics : he enjoys a vision of himself at the Court of Saint James (1904) by Charles Dana Gibson

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
11763912

