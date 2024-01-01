rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763924
He looked up at the broad yellow moon and thought that she looked at him (1916) by Jessie Willcox Smith
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11763924

View License

