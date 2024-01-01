rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763929
Mrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby (1916) by Jessie Willcox Smith
Mrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby (1916) by Jessie Willcox Smith

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
11763929

Mrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby (1916) by Jessie Willcox Smith

