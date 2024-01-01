https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763929Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby (1916) by Jessie Willcox SmithOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11763929View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2548 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3594 x 4937 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3594 x 4937 px | 300 dpi | 50.79 MBFree DownloadMrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby (1916) by Jessie Willcox SmithMore