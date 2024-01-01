https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763933Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack man reading newspaper by candlelight (ca 1863) by H L Henry Louis StephensOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11763933View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 990 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2887 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7961 x 9652 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7961 x 9652 px | 300 dpi | 219.87 MBFree DownloadBlack man reading newspaper by candlelight (ca 1863) by H L Henry Louis StephensMore