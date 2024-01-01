rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763933
Black man reading newspaper by candlelight (ca 1863) by H L Henry Louis Stephens
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
11763933

