https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763939Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe reading room -- Bates Hall (1896) by Ernest C PeixottoOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11763939View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 914 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2667 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4746 x 6228 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4746 x 6228 px | 300 dpi | 84.59 MBFree DownloadThe reading room -- Bates Hall (1896) by Ernest C PeixottoMore