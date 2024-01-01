rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763960
He felt how comfortable it was to have nothing on him but himself (1916) by Jessie Willcox Smith
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

He felt how comfortable it was to have nothing on him but himself (1916) by Jessie Willcox Smith

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11763960

View License

He felt how comfortable it was to have nothing on him but himself (1916) by Jessie Willcox Smith

More