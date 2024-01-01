rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764003
See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

