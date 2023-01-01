https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Japanese Autumn flowers & tree, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11766130View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3572 x 5000 pxCompatible with :PNG Japanese Autumn flowers & tree, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More