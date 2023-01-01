https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766132Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese Autumn flowers & tree, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 11766132View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 102.23 MBJapanese Autumn flowers & tree, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More