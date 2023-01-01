https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese leaf branch, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11766176View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1954 x 2444 px | 300 dpi | 31.73 MBSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1954 x 2444 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese leaf branch, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More