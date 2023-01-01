https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766351Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue bamboo branches, Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11766351View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2123 x 3186 px | 300 dpi | 50.05 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2123 x 3186 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue bamboo branches, Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More