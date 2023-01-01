https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766353Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Blue bamboo branches, Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11766353View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1001 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1941 x 2910 pxCompatible with :PNG Blue bamboo branches, Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More