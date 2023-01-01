PNG Porcelain container, vintage decoration by G.A. Audsley-Japanese sculpture, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 11766736 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 800 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1000 px

Best Quality PNG 5000 x 3333 px