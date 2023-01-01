https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767346Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Standing Courtesan, woman painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11767346View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2664 x 4734 pxCompatible with :PNG Standing Courtesan, woman painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More