https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767784Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWho shall rule--man or beast? / W.A. Rogers. (c1918) by New York Herald Company, W A Rogers and W A William Allen RogersOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11767784View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 913 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2662 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3790 x 4983 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3790 x 4983 px | 300 dpi | 54.06 MBFree DownloadWho shall rule--man or beast? / W.A. Rogers. (c1918) by New York Herald Company, W A Rogers and W A William Allen RogersMore